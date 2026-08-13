VIDEO: Nollywood Actress Regina Chukwu Denied Entry At Mo Bimpe Triplets’ Thanksgiving

Nollywood actress Regina Chukwu was reportedly stopped from entering the thanksgiving ceremony organised by actors Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe for their triplets in Lagos.

Naija News reports that the thanksgiving ceremony took place on Wednesday and attracted several personalities from the Nigerian entertainment industry, including actors, close friends, family members and associates of the couple.

The event was reportedly organized as a private gathering, with guests required to have an access card or wear the approved Aso Ebi before they could gain entry into the venue.

According to reports, Regina arrived at the venue but was stopped by security officials stationed at the entrance.

Despite being a well-known actress and a familiar face within the Nollywood community, she was reportedly unable to enter the venue.

A video showing the incident later surfaced online and quickly attracted attention from social media users.

The footage showed Regina at the entrance as she appeared to be prevented from proceeding into the venue.

Watch video below:

Regina later addressed the incident indirectly through a post on Instagram on Thursday.

She indicated that she would give her followers a detailed account of the events surrounding her experience at the ceremony.

However, before discussing the incident, the actress turned attention to her appearance at the event and praised her glam team for their work.

She wrote, “I am coming with a story time on what happened yesterday, but first let’s appreciate my glam team and their dedication.

“You can say anything but y’all will admit I look really good yesterday. My glam didn’t come to play.”