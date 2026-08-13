Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 13th August, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 13th August, 2026.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has raised the alarm over an alleged plan to arrest its National Secretary, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State.

The party, in a statement on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said it had received “credible reports” of plans by security agencies to arrest Aregbesola in the days leading up to the election.

The ADC said the alleged plan was concerning against the backdrop of what it described as “intimidation, harassment and misuse of state institutions” allegedly directed at opposition parties by the government.

Naija News reports that the party said if any security agency had a lawful reason to question the former governor, established procedures should be followed.

The ADC warned that arresting Aregbesola on the eve of an election in which the party is participating could be interpreted as an attempt to disrupt its campaign and election activities.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) 2027 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has vowed that nothing can stop him from contesting the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Atiku, during an interview with Jaji TV Hausa, said he is fit, healthy and full of energy.

The former Vice President recalled contesting the governorship seat in Adamawa State four times, but the elections were cancelled by the military administration, only for him to win at that fifth attempt.

Atiku also likened himself to the former United States President, Abraham Lincoln.

The National Chairman of the People Redemption Party (PRP), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) northern governors over their silence regarding the killings in the north.

Naija News reports that Baba-Ahmed, in an interview on Symfoni TV, alleged that President Bola Tinubu is giving the rights of the North to the South-West without resistance because northern governors have aligned with him.

He highlighted the violence and killings in the various states of the North, stressing that 18 northern governors’ support for Tinubu is detrimental to the region.

According to him, none of the northern governors can challenge Tinubu over the situation in their region.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has nullified a Federal High Court judgment which recognised Shehu Gabam as the National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

A three-member panel of the appellate court, in a unanimous decision delivered on Wednesday, declared the lower court’s judgment null and void.

Naija News reports that the panel comprised Justices Fadawu Umaru, M.S. Hassan and L.A. Ganiyu.

In the lead judgment, Justice Umaru set aside the decision of Justice M.G. Umar in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/402/2026, which had recognised Gabam as the party’s National Chairman.

The judgment followed an appeal filed by the SDP leadership led by Prof. Abubakar Sadiq Gombe against the Federal High Court decision.

The Court of Appeal held that the basis of the lower court’s judgment was flawed, noting that the Supreme Court had earlier ruled in favour of the Gombe-led faction.

Speaking after the judgment, the SDP presidential candidate and counsel to the appellants, Prince Adewole Adebayo, said the appellate court ruled unanimously in favour of the party in all six applications before it.

Adebayo said the Court of Appeal nullified the Federal High Court judgment because it was inconsistent with an earlier Supreme Court decision delivered on May 22, 2026.

Islamic cleric and leader of the Izala Scholars Council, Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, has said he has no regrets over his recent support for a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, despite criticism generated by the remarks.

Jingir, who spoke in an interview with BBC Hausa monitored on Wednesday, said his position was based on his religious convictions and not an attempt to campaign for President Bola Tinubu.

The cleric maintained that he would continue to encourage Muslims to support a Muslim-Muslim presidential arrangement irrespective of opposition to his position.

Jingir said his comments should not be interpreted as political campaigning for Tinubu, insisting that he was speaking from the standpoint of a Muslim preacher.

The cleric had earlier declared his support for the arrangement during a mass wedding organised by the Kano State Government for 1,500 couples.

At the event, he urged Muslims to demonstrate their electoral strength through their voting choices.

Jingir said his support for the arrangement became stronger after Tinubu adopted a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

According to him, his role as an Islamic preacher gives him the right to advocate a political choice consistent with his religious beliefs.

The Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Francis Fadahunsi, has again denied ordering his supporters to kill members of the Accord Party and their family members, saying a viral video circulating online was edited to distort his remarks.

Naija News reports that Fadahunsi made the clarification on Wednesday after he was interrogated by the Police at the Osun State Police Command headquarters in Osogbo over the controversial video.

The senator, who arrived at the command at about 2:35 pm in the company of the Commissioner of Police in charge of election and security, Samuel Erale, spoke with journalists after a closed-door meeting with police investigators at the Criminal Investigation Department.

Fadahunsi explained that his reference to “killing” the Accord Party was political and meant defeating the party with votes at the August 15 governorship election, rather than physically attacking its members.

Defending his statement, the lawmaker said the video being circulated did not represent the full context of his remarks, which he said were originally made in Yoruba.

Emmanuel Obasi, the estranged former husband of actress Judy Austin, has reacted to a ₦1 billion lawsuit against him, saying the legal action will not stop his efforts to regain access to his children.

Naija News reports that Obasi spoke on the matter in a statement shared on his Facebook page, where he questioned the reason for the lawsuit after he publicly discussed his experience and his attempts to reconnect with his children.

He expressed disbelief over the amount reportedly involved in the case and said he had been laughing about the situation because he did not believe the lawsuit would prevent him from pursuing his children.

The former husband also questioned why he had allegedly been denied access to the children and accused those involved of influencing them against him.

He maintained that the legal action would not frighten him or make him abandon his demand to see his children.

Nollywood actress Toyosi Adesanya has accused some of her colleagues of declining to support the burial of late actress Temitope Osoba because they claimed she was not a member of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN).

According to her, efforts to raise funds for Osoba’s burial after her death were resisted by some practitioners who questioned her membership of TAMPAN.

Naija News reports that Adesanya made the allegation on Tuesday at the candlelight procession and artistes’ night held in honour of Osoba in Ikeja, Lagos State.

The actress, who is the National Director of Social and Welfare of TAMPAN, represented the association’s President, Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr Latin, at the event.

She appealed to practitioners in the entertainment industry to support one another in life and death, while condemning what she described as deception and “eye service” among colleagues.

Lionel Messi has admitted he is unsure how much longer he will continue playing football following the death of his father, Jorge Messi.

Naija News reports that Jorge, 68, died last week after a long illness. He had been Lionel Messi’s agent since the Argentina captain was 14 and played a major role in his journey from a young prospect in Rosario to one of football’s greatest players.

In an emotional tribute posted on social media, Messi revealed that his father’s death has left him questioning his future in the sport.

Messi returned to Argentina with his family after Jorge died in a hospital in Rosario. A private funeral was held on Sunday at a cemetery in Perez, a town on the outskirts of Rosario.

The Inter Miami forward also spoke about the difficulty of accepting that his father was no longer there.

Katsina United have dismissed reports that midfielder Chinedu Ozor regained consciousness after collapsing and being pronounced dead during a pre-season friendly against Niger Tornadoes in Katsina.

Naija News reports that Ozor collapsed during the match at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium and died despite efforts to save him. The club, in a statement posted on its 𝕏 handle on Wednesday, said reports suggesting he later came back to life were false.

“We have seen reports claiming that Chinedu later regained consciousness back to life. We understand that people desperately wanted this to be true. We all did. But sadly, those reports are not true,” Katsina United said.

The club explained that the confusion arose after Ozor’s family, still in shock following the incident, requested further medical confirmation before his body was taken to the mortuary.

Katsina United stressed that the request for another medical confirmation did not mean the player had survived.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.