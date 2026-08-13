Nigeria Lacks Enabling Environment To Help Youths’ Talent Flourish – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has described Nigerian youths as the country’s greatest national asset, saying they should not be seen as a burden to be managed.

Obi stated this in a message shared on his verified 𝕏handle on Wednesday to commemorate International Youth Day.

Naija News reports that the former Anambra State Governor praised the courage, creativity, energy and potential of Nigerian youths, saying they were not only leaders of tomorrow but also important contributors to the country’s development today.

Obi said his recent experience while travelling to Bauchi reminded him of the capabilities of young Nigerians when given the opportunity to learn, work and lead.

He said the two pilots who flew him were aged 20 and 28, while members of the crew were also in their 20s.

According to him, their performance demonstrated that young people could excel when given the right opportunities.

“Their competence, confidence, and professionalism were a powerful reminder that age is no barrier to excellence when young people are allowed to learn, work, and lead,” Obi wrote.

He said Nigerian youths had continued to distinguish themselves in different fields, including football, technology, medicine, aviation, entrepreneurship, academia and the creative industry.

The former governor said the country had no shortage of talented young people, but lacked the deliberate investment and enabling environment needed to help them succeed.

“Across football, technology, medicine, aviation, entrepreneurship, academia, the creative industries, and countless other fields, our young people continue to demonstrate that Nigeria has no shortage of talent.

“What we lack is the deliberate investment and enabling environment to help that talent flourish,” he stated.

Obi consequently called for greater investment in sectors that directly affect the future of young Nigerians.

“We must therefore invest more in quality education, skills, healthcare, technology, sports, and decent employment,” he said.

The NDC candidate also stressed the need to build a country where young Nigerians would not have to travel abroad before they could realise their dreams.

“We must create a country where a young Nigerian does not have to leave Nigeria to fulfil his or her potential,” he said.

Obi argued that creating such an environment would allow young Nigerians to contribute their skills and energy to national development instead of seeking opportunities outside the country.

“Our youths are not a burden to be managed. They are our greatest national asset and the builders of the Nigeria we desire,” he added.

Obi stressed that he remained committed to a country where every young person would have the opportunity to acquire education, work, create, lead and prosper.

“On this International Youth Day, I celebrate our young people and reaffirm my commitment to a Nigeria where every young person has the opportunity to learn, work, create, lead, and prosper,” he stated.

He also called for active participation by young Nigerians in the effort to build a better country.

“With the support and active participation of the youth, a new Nigeria is possible,” Obi said.

He concluded his message by wishing Nigerian youths a happy International Youth Day.