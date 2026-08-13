Navy Allegedly Arrests Osun Assembly APC Candidate Komolafe, Others With Gun

The All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly candidate for Atakumosa East/West Local Government Area of Osun State, Babatunde Komolafe Festus, has reportedly been apprehended by personnel of the Nigerian Navy over alleged possession of a firearm.

Komolafe was said to have been arrested on Thursday in his hometown, Ifewara, while travelling with some supporters in a campaign vehicle linked to the APC.

Sources familiar with the incident, who spoke with Sahara Reporters, alleged that the arrest followed a routine search by naval personnel, during which a firearm was reportedly discovered in the vehicle.

“He was arrested today after a routine search by Navy officials exposed him and other supporters with a gun. They were in the campaign vehicle of APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji when they were caught,” a source claimed.

A video circulating after the incident showed naval personnel with individuals said to have been apprehended during the operation.

There was no immediate official statement from the Nigerian Navy detailing the circumstances of the arrest or confirming ownership of the alleged firearm.

The development occurred about 48 hours before the August 15 Osun State governorship election amid growing concerns over political tension and security across the state.

The reported arrest also followed controversy over remarks attributed to an APC chieftain in Ikire, Mutali Adisa, who allegedly warned residents who did not intend to vote for the party’s governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, against moving freely in the town on election day.

Adisa, identified as the Seriki of Ikire, was reportedly addressing APC supporters on Tuesday when he expressed confidence that Oyebamiji would win the election.

“We are sure of victory given all the works we have done in the campaign. AMBO is sure of victory, what he needs is percentage in Ikire, he has won already,” he was quoted as saying.

He was also heard making a remark that generated concerns over possible voter intimidation.

“We should however tell those who are not willing to vote for AMBO the truth, they should not even try to cross the gutter on election day in Ikire,” Adisa said.