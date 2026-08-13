Makinde: APM To Work With Opposition Parties For 2027 Alternative

The presidential candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, has said the party will collaborate with other opposition political parties to present Nigerians with a credible alternative in the 2027 general elections.

Makinde, who is also the Governor of Oyo State, spoke on Thursday at the APM national convention held at the Dr Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu Square, Government House, Bauchi.

Naija News reports that the governor stressed the importance of a strong opposition to the survival of democracy, charging the newly elected leadership of the party to work with other opposition groups ahead of the 2027 elections.

“As I said, the presence of a credible opposition is what sustains democracy. So, our new leaders must be ready to work with other opposition parties to ensure that we give Nigeria an incredible alternative in the 2027 general election,” Makinde said.

He said the next general election should be centred on measurable improvements in the lives of Nigerians rather than political slogans, campaign promises and government announcements.

“For too long, we have measured governors by announcements. We are presented with policy after policy, rather than evidence of where those policies have made people’s lives better,” he said.

Makinde said Nigerians experienced economic policies through their purchasing power, adding that the impact of government policies should be assessed by their effect on everyday life.

“When our mothers go to the market, they experience economic policy as a statistic. They experience it in what their money can buy: how much rice, how much beans, and how much they can take home.

“We experience job creation policy through a press statement. The experience is whether you can find productive work,” he added.

The governor urged Nigerians to assess governments based on productivity, access to markets, improved family welfare and security, rather than the number of programmes launched or security meetings held.

“Security is not the number of security meetings in Government House. It is whether people come home and sleep with their two eyes closed,” he said.

Makinde said the 2027 election should be a contest of ideas and evidence, with political candidates explaining how their policies would produce tangible improvements in the lives of Nigerians.

“The 2027 election should not simply be about what government has done. It should be about what has changed for Nigerians.

“Those of us who offer ourselves as alternatives must answer the question: What exactly will we do differently, and what measurable difference should Nigeria expect to see?” he said.

The APM candidate identified poverty reduction, productive jobs for young people, quality education and effective security as key areas requiring urgent attention.

He also called for a stronger federal structure that would devolve more decisions and resources to the people while strengthening accountability.

“We need a federation in which more decisions and resources are brought closer to the people, accompanied by greater accountability for results,” Makinde said.

He further advocated a political system capable of rebuilding trust between leaders and citizens, noting that political differences should not turn opponents into enemies.

“We want a politics where disagreement does not make us enemies; a politics where opposition is not merely about removing those in power, but about presenting a credible and demonstrating a better alternative,” he said.

Makinde said the ultimate objective ahead of the 2027 elections should be to give Nigerians a genuine choice about the future of the country.

“The task before all of us is bigger than winning an election. It is to give Nigerians a real choice about the future of their country.

“Let the coming campaign be a contest of ideas. Let us debate the evidence. Let us compare records. Let everyone seeking to lead Nigerians answer one simple question: How will the lives of Nigerians be better because we were allowed to lead?” he said.