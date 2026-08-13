Luis Enrique Targets Third Straight Champions League Title After PSG Super Cup Triumph

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has set his sights on a third consecutive UEFA Champions League title after his side beat Aston Villa 2-1 to retain the UEFA Super Cup.

PSG lifted the trophy on Wednesday, extending their dominance after also winning the Super Cup in 2025 against Tottenham Hotspur on penalties.

Enrique praised his players for overcoming a difficult game against Villa, despite having limited time to prepare for the new season.

“We knew even before the match that it would be a tough game,” Enrique told French TV channel Canal+ (via Tribuna).

“But we managed to play the way we did because my players showed what they are capable of. Maybe we’re not in peak physical shape, but once again this was a true demonstration of our DNA, as well as a credit to our fans, who have helped us win trophies and maintain a high level.

“I know how hard it is to win trophies, especially at a club that is always striving for them. Three years ago, everyone said my team was too young, but we proved otherwise. We have a lot to improve, we know our weaknesses, but I am very happy to have the chance to coach a team with such an excellent mentality.

“Now our mindset is to try to win a third Champions League in a row. We have to be ambitious and believe that we can do it. It will be very difficult: we don’t want to relax, but that is definitely our goal.”

The Spaniard also hailed his squad’s mentality and ability to maintain high standards despite returning to action after only a few days of training.

“I’m not surprised,” the coach said. “I know the players very well… It was very tough, just like last year. It’s important to point out what the team has done, because it’s not easy after just a few days of training.

“These players are very easy to motivate, they love what they do… It’s almost a perfect situation. Winning again and again is extremely difficult, so you have to enjoy it, be ambitious and professional, and try to win everything again. That’s what ambition is.”