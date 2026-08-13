Nobody Is Above The Law – Irabor Calls For Arrest Of Fadahunsi, Jingir, Gumi

Former Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor (rtd), has stated that politicians and other individuals making inciting comments should be arrested.

Naija News reports that Irabor stated this on Thursday during an appearance on Channels Television.

His call is against the backdrop of a recent statement by the Senator representing Osun East, Francis Fadahunsi, who was captured in a viral video telling his supporters to kill members of the Accord Party ahead of the governorship election in the state.

The ex-CDS said, “For me as a person, any time we hear individuals making inciting comments, I think that such people should be picked up immediately, and that is why I am glad that even though the statement made by Senator Fadahunsi is a political one, but I think that it also borders on incitement to violence.

“I think the police have done the right thing by inviting him, and he should be questioned even beyond that.”

He also demanded the arrest of Islamic clerics Sani Jingir and Ahmad Gumi over inciting statements they had made at different times.

“Added to that is, of course, the Sheikh in Kano, Sheikh Jingir, who also made some comments which, of course, I believe are also inciting, that could also add to the bouquet of threats that we have.

“He also should be arrested and I also believe that the various comments that someone like Gumi has been making also demands that he be called not just to order but of course invited and arrested in other to let the populace know that there is nobody who is above the law and then when you say things that are not right you should be called in to answer,” the former service chief added.