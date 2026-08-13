If You Like Gather Jesus 12 Disciples – Davido Reacts As Akpabio, APC Governors Storm Osun

Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has reacted to the arrival of top All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and governors in Osun State ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

Naija News reports that the APC leaders and several governors gathered in Osogbo, the state capital, on Wednesday for the party’s final mega rally as it intensifies its campaign to take control of the state.

The gathering was attended by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda and more than 10 governors elected on the platform of the ruling party.

Among those who arrived in Osogbo were Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani.

The party’s leaders have expressed confidence that the APC will secure victory in Saturday’s election and take over the Osun State Government.

Former Osun State Governor and current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, welcomed the APC leaders to the state in a post shared on his official X account.

Davido later reacted to Oyetola’s post and dismissed the possibility of the APC winning the election.

The singer used a biblical reference to mock the large number of APC leaders and governors who had gathered for the campaign.

Davido said that even bringing together all 12 disciples of Jesus would not change what he expects to be the outcome of the election, repeating his prediction that the APC would lose the poll for a third time.

“If you like gather Jesus 12 disciples o ma LULE for the 3rd time”, the singer wrote on social media.