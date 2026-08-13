Galatasaray Snub €130 Million Saudi Club Offer For Osimhen

Galatasaray have reportedly rejected a €130 million offer from Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

The offer was made on Wednesday through an intermediary acting on behalf of Al Hilal, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Plettenberg disclosed the development in a post on 𝕏 on Thursday, saying the proposal was made verbally rather than through an official written bid.

According to the report, Galatasaray immediately rejected the approach and are currently unwilling to discuss the possibility of selling the Nigerian forward.

Plettenberg wrote, “Galatasaray were offered €130m for Victor Osimhen yesterday via an intermediary acting for Al-Hilal.

“The offer was made verbally. Galatasaray are not willing to negotiate at this stage and have no intention of entering talks.”

The development underlines Galatasaray’s determination to keep the striker, who has quickly established himself as one of the club’s most important players.

Naija News recalls that Galatasaray completed the permanent signing of Osimhen from Napoli last year after the Nigerian spent time with the Turkish club on loan.

The Turkish champions reportedly paid €75m to secure his permanent transfer.

Al Hilal’s reported €130m approach would therefore represent a significant increase on the amount Galatasaray paid Napoli.

However, the Istanbul club’s decision to reject the proposal suggests that money alone may not be enough to convince them to part with the 27-year-old striker.

Osimhen has been a major attacking figure for Galatasaray since arriving in Turkey, and his goals have helped strengthen the club’s ambitions domestically and in European competition.

Al Hilal’s interest is the latest indication of the high value placed on the Nigerian forward in the international transfer market.