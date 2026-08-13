Frank Edoho’s Ex Wife Sandra Replies Troll Who Called Her ‘Cheating Wife’

Sandra Onyenucheya, the estranged wife of Nigerian media personality Frank Edoho, has responded to a social media user who described her as their “favourite cheating wife.”

Naija News reports that the interior designer reacted after an Instagram user, identified as Ubaka_xx, left the comment “Our favourite cheating wife” under one of her posts.

Sandra, who uses the handle @vivabella_designs, replied with an insult, “yes bitch” appearing to dismiss the comment.

The exchange comes months after Sandra and Frank Edoho became embroiled in a public dispute over allegations surrounding the breakdown of their marriage.

Frank announced in May 2026 that he and Sandra had been separated for about two years.

The announcement triggered renewed public interest in their relationship and was followed by allegations concerning infidelity on both sides.

Sandra later addressed allegations that she had been unfaithful with singer Chike.

In her account of the marriage, she denied the accusations against her while making her own allegations of infidelity and other marital issues against Frank.

In July 2026, entrepreneur Adekoya Ibukunoluwa reportedly filed a ₦100 million lawsuit against Sandra over alleged defamatory Instagram publications linking her to an extramarital affair involving Frank.

Other women previously mentioned during the marital dispute, including former BBNaija housemate Tega Dominic and business executive Amaka Okeke, also denied allegations made against them and indicated that legal action could follow.