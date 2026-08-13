Osun: Factional Accord Party Chair Dumps Adeleke, Supports APC Candidate

A faction of the Accord Party (A) led by its National Chairman and presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen, has withdrawn support for Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, and endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

Naija News reports that Imumolen announced the decision on Thursday during the APC mega rally in Osun State, just days before the August 15, 2026 poll.

Speaking at the rally, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who represented President Bola Tinubu, said information available to him indicated that the Accord faction had “thrown in the towel” and decided to support Oyebamiji.

During his address, Imumolen removed the yellow cap associated with Accord in the state and replaced it with an APC-branded cap in a symbolic show of support for the ruling party’s candidate.

A video from the rally showed the discarded yellow cap being thrown into the air by an unidentified person.

Imumolen said, “As the national chairman of Accord Party, we have taken down our support for Ademola Adeleke and today, we declare our support for AMBO, Oyebamiji.

“Come on Saturday, all Accord members in Osun State should go to the polling units and vote for AMBO.”

He also expressed confidence that the APC candidate would emerge victorious.

“By the 15th of August, AMBO will be sworn in as the governor of Osun State,” he said.

Akpabio Assures Voters Of Security

Akpabio, while conveying Tinubu’s greetings to residents of Osun, assured voters that adequate security arrangements had been made for the election.

“Feel free to go out and vote the candidate of your choice,” the Senate President said.

He also urged the electorate to consider aligning Osun with the Federal Government, saying there was a need to “link the state with the government at the centre.”

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, also addressed supporters at the rally and urged them to remain confident in the APC.

He called on party members to turn out in large numbers to vote for Oyebamiji, while warning against violence before, during and after the election.

Oyebamiji Promises People-Centred Government

Addressing supporters, Oyebamiji pledged to run an inclusive administration if elected.

He said, “The government of the APC that will be elected by the 15th of August, 2026, will be the government of the people, by the people and for the people.

“There’s no dancing again. I’ve a mandate with you, and the mandate is to touch the lives of the people of Osun.”

Other APC leaders at the rally included the party’s National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Senator Adams Oshiomhole; former Osun governor, Bisi Akande; and Senator Iyiola Omisore.