El-Rufai Has Spent 178 Days In Detention, Fadahunsi Is Walking Freely – Atiku’s Aide

Paul Ibe, media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has questioned the different treatment of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai and Senator Francis Fadahunsi over their recent political and public controversies.

Naija News reports that Ibe raised the issue in a post on his official 𝕏 account on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, where he compared the situation involving El-Rufai with the response to comments attributed to Fadahunsi.

According to Ibe, El-Rufai had spent 178 days in detention because of his political disagreement with the APC, while Fadahunsi was still moving freely despite comments attributed to him concerning members of another political party.

Ibe’s argument has raised fresh questions about how political figures are treated by government institutions and security agencies when allegations or controversial statements are made against them.

He wrote: “Former Governor of Kaduna State and chieftain of the @ADCNig, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai @elrufai, has spent 178 days in detention for parting ways politically with President Bola Tinubu’s ruling @OfficialAPCNg while Senator Francis Fadahunsi is walking freely and yet-to-be arrested after calling on members of his own party to kill members of the Accord.

“Even as el-Rufai is being detained, high profile members of Tinubu’s APC, who are standing trial for corruption were cleared and are running for election! What other evidence do you need to confirm that Tinubu is waging a war against the OPPOSITION and not CORRUPTION.”