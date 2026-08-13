Osun Poll: Effiong Faults Fadahunsi’s Release, Demands Prosecution

Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has criticised the release of the senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Francis Fadahunsi, after he was questioned by the police over remarks contained in a viral video.

Effiong called on the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, to prosecute the lawmaker, arguing that the controversial comments were capable of worsening political tension ahead of Saturday’s Osun State governorship election.

The lawyer made the call in a post on 𝕏 on Wednesday while reacting to the controversy surrounding the senator’s remarks.

Fadahunsi had been invited by the Osun State Police Command after a video surfaced online in which comments attributed to him were interpreted as threatening members of the Accord Party in Ilesa.

The senator subsequently clarified that he was speaking metaphorically and had meant that Accord should be defeated through the ballot box rather than through physical violence.

Effiong, however, dismissed the senator’s clarification as “pedestrian, childish and feeble.”

He described the original remarks as highly unfortunate, condemnable, reckless and irresponsible, especially against the backdrop of heightened political tension in Osun.

“The Senator’s incendiary statement has heightened the already tense political atmosphere in the state, which may lead to a breakdown of law and order and negatively affect voter turnout in the forthcoming election,” Effiong said.

The lawyer argued that such statements could undermine confidence in the electoral process and intimidate voters who intended to support parties other than the All Progressives Congress.

According to him, the remarks could also discourage some residents from exercising their constitutional right to vote for candidates of their choice.

Lawyer Faults Police Release

Effiong acknowledged that Fadahunsi was invited by the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Osun State Police Command and questioned before being released.

He, however, faulted the decision to allow the senator to leave without what he considered appropriate legal action.

He said, “I am aware that the Criminal Investigation Department of the Osun State Police Command invited the Senator for questioning and subsequently released him.

“This shows that the Osun State Police Command has already taken sides and appears unwilling to take further action against the Senator.”

Effiong consequently urged the IGP to ensure that Fadahunsi is brought before a court of competent jurisdiction.

“It is on this note that I call on the Inspector General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, to immediately arraign the Senator in a court of competent jurisdiction, in order to demonstrate to Nigerians that his commitment to securing the electoral process in Osun and ensuring a free and fair election is not empty,” he said.

The lawyer maintained that prosecuting the senator would help reassure Nigerians that the police would apply the law equally to all political actors.

Effiong Alleges Unequal Treatment

Effiong also referred to previous arrests of Accord Party members in Osun, arguing that the police must demonstrate impartiality in handling politically sensitive cases.

“The prosecution of the Senator will equally demonstrate to Nigerians that he is non-partisan and impartial, having arrested members of the Accord Party and ferried them to Abuja on yet-to-be-substantiated allegations of violence,” he said.

He warned that failure to take further action against Fadahunsi could create the impression that some political figures were above the law.

“Failure to prosecute Senator Fadahunsi in accordance with the law will be interpreted by well-meaning Nigerians as an official endorsement of anarchy and a dangerous signal that certain individuals are above the law,” Effiong added.

He said such an outcome could weaken public confidence in the Nigeria Police Force and encourage political actors and their supporters to resort to threats, intimidation and violence during electoral contests.