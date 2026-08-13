EFCC Chairman Olukoyede Warns Nigerian Youths Against Internet Fraud

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has urged Nigerian youths to reject internet fraud and embrace integrity, saying honest choices are vital to securing their future.

Olukoyede gave the advice in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, while addressing youths and teenagers at a conference organised by the Organisation of African Instituted Churches, Rivers State Chapter.

The event, held at the Port Harcourt Ecumenical Centre, focused on tackling social vices among young people.

Speaking through an EFCC officer, Deputy Superintendent James Adayilo Hosea, on the topic, “Internet Fraud Dangers, Consequences and Godly Alternative,” Olukoyede defined internet fraud as the use of the internet, computers, mobile phones or social media to deceive people for financial gain.

He listed fake online investments, romance scams, identity theft, social media impersonation, online shopping scams, cryptocurrency scams, fake giveaways and fraudulent job offers among common forms of internet crime.

The EFCC chairman warned that involvement in such crimes could lead to arrest, prosecution, conviction, imprisonment and asset forfeiture. “All you have laboured for will be taken away”, he said.

Olukoyede identified peer pressure and the desire to become wealthy quickly as major factors driving some young people into internet fraud. He said many youths wanted the rewards of success without going through the process required to achieve it.

“Many young people want quick results without process. They want a car before a career; a comfortable lifestyle before they labour. They want rewards before work. Unfortunately, life does not work that way. Success without process rarely lasts. Peer pressure also leads some into committing internet crimes,” he said.

He urged the youths, particularly those who profess the Christian faith, to uphold integrity and use their abilities positively.

“God created every young person with unique gifts, talents, and a purpose. He did not create us to live by deception or dishonesty, but to be lights in our generation,” he said.

Olukoyede also encouraged young people to use technology to create value rather than exploit others.

“Instead of using technology to scam people, use it to create value and be responsible citizens by learning useful skills and contributing meaningfully to the growth of the economy,” he said.

He advised the youths to choose their friends carefully, stay away from get-rich-quick schemes, acquire marketable skills and seek mentors who demonstrate integrity.

He also encouraged them to spend time in prayer and God’s Word, create personal development plans, pursue long-term goals and use technology responsibly.