Do You Think Tinubu Is The Problem? – Femi Kuti Reveals Nigeria’s Problem

Nigerian Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu is not the major problem Nigeria is currently facing.

Naija News reports that Femi, in a recent episode of the Good News Naija podcast, said the judiciary is Nigeria’s main problem.

He argued that if Nigeria had a good judicial system, Tinubu would not have been able to contest for the presidency in the first place, due to the multiple allegations against him.

According to him, corruption in Nigeria was deeply rooted, emphasising that all the people entrusted with leadership across every sector belonged to the same class of corrupt elite.

Femi Kuti added that the systemic corruption in Nigeria was enough to dash the hopes of young Nigerians in the country.

He said, “Do you think Tinubu is the problem? The judiciary that didn’t stop him from getting there in the first place is a problem. If all the allegations against him are true, how did he contest?

“If we had men and women of calibre and integrity, he wouldn’t have been able to contest in the first place.”

In other news, Femi Kuti, humorously declined to take pictures with celebrity dancer, Korra Obidi, after a live concert in Lagos.

Femi Kuti’s objection followed an earlier controversy surrounding Korra Obidi’s twerking dance tribute at Fela Kuti’s gravesite during her visit in December 2025.

In a video shared by Korra via her Instagram on Friday, Femi Kuti was seen calling her elder sister, Yeni Kuti, to join the picture to avoid controversy.

According to Femi Kuti, he has enough problems he is currently dealing with already and does not want to be involved in an online controversy.