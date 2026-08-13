Desire Doue Seals 2206 UEFA Super Cup Win For PSG Against Aston Villa

Desire Doue scored the winning goal as Paris Saint-Germain began their 2026/27 campaign with silverware after beating Aston Villa 2-1 in the UEFA Super Cup at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia put the European champions ahead in the 20th minute when he cut inside from the left before sending a well-placed effort beyond Marco Bizot. Villa responded through 17-year-old Brian Madjo, who marked his professional debut with a historic equaliser shortly before half-time.

Madjo became the youngest player to score in UEFA Super Cup history after shrugging off Willian Pacho before volleying the ball into the net. The teenager had earlier gone close on three occasions, with two efforts narrowly missing the target and a header sailing over the bar.

Villa were without Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa and Emiliano Martinez following their extended post-World Cup breaks, giving youngsters Madjo and 19-year-old George Hemmings an opportunity to make their mark against the reigning European champions.

PSG regained the lead in the 62nd minute when Doue raced in behind the Villa defence and finished to make it 2-1. Hemmings almost responded immediately, but Matvey Safonov produced an important save to deny him.

Luis Enrique’s side held on to lift the trophy, although Unai Emery’s young Villa team pushed them all the way in a contest that echoed the thrilling 5-4 Champions League meeting between the clubs in 2025.

Emery praised his players despite the defeat, telling TNT Sports: “With a loss, you can never feel happy, but how we compete, how the players respond on the field for 90 minutes. And our chances to score, we must feel really very proud of what we have done today.”

On Madjo and Hemmings, Emery added: “Their experiences and having days like today are very important.

“They show how they are learning after their hard work. This is the way. We decided before the game how we wanted to play this game; we have worked the players in these positions.”