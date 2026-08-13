Chelsea Give Clubs Friday Deadline To Bid £120 Million For Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea have set a Friday deadline for clubs interested in Enzo Fernandez to submit offers of at least £120m for the midfielder.

The decision is aimed at bringing an end to the uncertainty surrounding the Argentina international’s future at Stamford Bridge before the start of the new season.

According to BBC Sport, Chelsea have set 5 pm BST on Friday as the deadline and are expected to stand firm on their valuation of the 25-year-old.

Naija News reports that Fernandez’s future at Chelsea has been uncertain since March when the midfielder reportedly raised the possibility of leaving the club for Real Madrid.

His agent, Javier Pastore, later claimed that Fernandez was underpaid and wanted to leave following a difficult season for the London club.

Chelsea finished 10th in the Premier League last season and ended the campaign without a trophy after losing the FA Cup final to Manchester City.

Real Madrid have since indicated that they have no intention of signing the Argentine, leaving Manchester City as the only known potential destination for the midfielder.

However, City have yet to indicate whether they are willing to meet Chelsea’s £120m valuation.

The Premier League champions are also pursuing Lille midfielder Ayoub Bouaddi.

Chelsea signed Fernandez from Benfica for £107m in 2023 but are now demanding £120m before considering his departure.

The club believes it has given Fernandez and potential suitors sufficient time to complete a deal, with around 60 days having been available for negotiations.

Chelsea are therefore expected to reject any offer below their valuation before Friday’s deadline.

The deadline is also intended to provide clarity for the club and player as Chelsea prepare for the new campaign.

New Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has held talks with Fernandez about his future.

However, the former Bayer Leverkusen coach has declined to disclose details of their conversation.

Chelsea have made it clear that they are prepared to welcome Fernandez back into the squad if no suitable offer is received.

The club still considers the midfielder an important part of the team and is willing to fully reintegrate him into Alonso’s squad.

Fernandez enjoyed a productive individual campaign despite Chelsea’s disappointing league finish.

He scored 15 goals and provided seven assists in 54 appearances last season.

He also helped Argentina reach the World Cup final, although the South American champions eventually lost 1-0 to Spain after Fernandez was sent off.

The midfielder returned to Chelsea training this week for the first time under Alonso.

With Friday’s deadline fast approaching, Fernandez’s future at Stamford Bridge is now expected to become clearer within days.