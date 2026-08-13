Bauchi Assembly Majority Leader, Saleh Hodi Resigns

The Majority Leader of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Saleh Hodi, has resigned his seat as the lawmaker representing Disina Constituency to contest the forthcoming Shira Local Government Area chairmanship election.

Hodi, who has been a member of the Assembly since his election in 2019, formally resigned his seat during the Assembly’s plenary on Wednesday, Naija News understands.

The Speaker of the House, Abubakar Sulaiman, announced the resignation in Bauchi after receiving Hodi’s letter notifying the lawmakers of his decision.

Sulaiman said the resignation followed the decision of the Allied People’s Movement to nominate Hodi as its candidate for the Shira Local Government chairmanship election.

He said, “The House received a letter from the Honourable Saleh Hodi formally notifying us of his resignation as the member representing Disina Constituency.

“The resignation followed the decision of the Allied People’s Movement to nominate him as its candidate for the Shira Local Government chairmanship election.”

In his farewell remarks, Hodi thanked the Speaker and his colleagues for their cooperation, guidance and support throughout his time in the Assembly.

He also expressed appreciation to the people of Disina Constituency and stakeholders in Shira Local Government for their confidence in him and their support for his emergence as the APM chairmanship candidate.

Hodi described his years in the Assembly as memorable and said he was grateful for the opportunity to serve his constituents and contribute to the development of Bauchi State.

He said, “My experience in this House has been memorable, and I’m grateful for the opportunity given to me to serve my constituents and contribute to the development of Bauchi State.

“I appreciate the confidence reposed in me by the people of Disina, the stakeholders in Shira and His Excellency, Governor Bala Mohammed. If elected as the chairman, I’ll work hard to surpass your expectations.”

Yana Emerges New Majority Leader

Naija News reports that following Hodi’s resignation, the Speaker announced Auwal Yana as the new Majority Leader of the House.

Yana, who represents the constituency, was nominated by the APM to replace Hodi.

According to Sulaiman, the nomination followed a meeting of the party’s Executive Council to fill the vacant leadership position.

The Speaker described Hodi as a colleague with whom he had served in both the ninth and 10th assemblies, adding that their relationship had grown beyond the Assembly.

He said, “Our relationship has gone beyond that of colleagues to that of family. We’ve treated one another like biological brothers, and I appreciate your contributions to this House.”

Other lawmakers also praised the former Majority Leader, describing him as a role model whose patience, dedication and selflessness earned him the respect of his colleagues.

They wished him success as he begins his campaign for the Shira Local Government chairmanship.

In his acceptance speech, Yana expressed gratitude to God, political stakeholders and the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, for considering him worthy of serving as one of the principal officers of the Assembly.

He promised to justify the confidence reposed in him as he takes over the Majority Leader position.

Meanwhile, the Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission has fixed August 17, 2026, for the conduct of local government elections across the state.

The commission said chairmanship elections would be conducted in 19 of the state’s 20 local government areas, while councillorship elections would hold in all 20 LGAs.