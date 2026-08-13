Ex-Man United Goalie, Barthez Joins Zidane Coaching Staff For France

Former France goalkeeper Fabien Barthez has reunited with Zinedine Zidane after being appointed goalkeeper coach of the French national team.

Naija News reports that Barthez, 55, will work alongside Zidane, who was recently appointed as the new head coach of Les Bleus on a four-year contract.

Zidane replaced Didier Deschamps, who guided France to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The appointment brings together two members of France’s famous 1998 World Cup-winning squad.

Barthez and Zidane played key roles when France won their first World Cup on home soil in 1998 before adding the European Championship title two years later in 2000.

Barthez made 87 appearances for France during his international career and remained the team’s first-choice goalkeeper for several major tournaments.

His final appearance for the national team came in the 2006 World Cup final against Italy.

That match also became one of the most memorable moments of Zidane’s career, after the French captain was sent off in extra time for headbutting Italy defender Marco Materazzi.

Italy went on to win the final on penalties.

Barthez enjoyed a distinguished club career in both France and England.

He began his professional career with Toulouse before moving to Marseille and later Monaco, where he established himself as one of the leading goalkeepers in European football.

The Frenchman subsequently moved to Manchester United, where he won the Premier League title, before returning to France to play for Nantes.

His experience at the highest level of international and club football is expected to be valuable to Zidane as the new France coach begins preparations for his first major assignment.

Zidane’s appointment marked the beginning of a new era for the French national team following Deschamps’ departure.

The former France captain enjoyed a highly successful managerial spell at Real Madrid, winning three consecutive Champions League titles among several other trophies.

He will now be tasked with maintaining France’s status as one of the world’s leading football nations.

With Barthez joining his coaching staff, Zidane will once again work closely with a former teammate as he begins his tenure with Les Bleus.