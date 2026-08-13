Atiku’s Camp Gives Conditions For Single Opposition Candidate As August 18 Summit Nears

Uncertainty has continued to trail the proposal for a single opposition presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 general election, with political parties expressing divergent positions on the proposed arrangement.

Naija News reports that the development was prompted by a call from the Group of 100 Nigerians, led by former All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain Salisu Lukman, for opposition presidential candidates and political leaders to present a single candidate to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

The group, G100, warned that a divided opposition would struggle to defeat the incumbent administration.

He urged former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and their respective running mates, Rotimi Amaechi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, as well as other opposition candidates, to shelve their personal interests and look at the bigger picture.

Earlier in the week, Lukman announced the convocation of an opposition summit in Abuja on August 18, signalling the group’s determination to advance the proposal and bring the various opposition tendencies to the negotiating table.

However, indications that the proposal may face difficulties have emerged from some of the parties and political movements expected to participate in the process.

Speaking to Punch, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication to Atiku, Phrank Shaibu, could not confirm his principal’s attendance at the proposed summit, noting that a word to that effect would be made public.

He said, “His Excellency Atiku Abubakar welcomes every genuine initiative aimed at strengthening democratic opposition and providing Nigerians with a credible alternative to the Tinubu administration.

“His attendance at the August 18 summit will, however, be communicated once his schedule and participation are finalised.”

He also lauded the G-100 initiative, saying, “His Excellency has consistently maintained that the challenges confronting Nigeria require opposition parties, leaders and citizens of goodwill to put the national interest above individual or partisan considerations. There is considerable merit in building the broadest possible democratic coalition ahead of 2027.

“What is most important is that any process towards achieving that objective must be transparent, inclusive and democratic, and ultimately produce a candidate capable of earning the confidence of Nigerians.”

On the proposal for a single opposition candidate to confront Tinubu, the ADC candidate was rather evasive, noting, however, that he’s in consultation “with political leaders and stakeholders across the opposition.”

Such engagements, he noted, “are normal and necessary at this stage. The objective is bigger than any individual: to strengthen the opposition, protect our democracy and present Nigerians with a credible alternative to an administration that has failed to meet their expectations.”

He added that “At the appropriate time, the outcome of these consultations will be made public.”