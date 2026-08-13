Arteta Hints At Arsenal First-team Role For Ethan Nwaneri After Marseille Loan

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hinted that Ethan Nwaneri could remain with the first team this season after impressing during pre-season.

Ethan Nwaneri, 19, returned to north London following a difficult loan spell at Olympique de Marseille, where he struggled to settle amid changes at the French club. Arteta believes the experience has helped Nwaneri mature and says he has been impressed by the youngster’s response.

“He’s been really good. Probably, his loan at Marseille wasn’t what he expected. There was a lot of noise and change around the club,” Arteta said.

“But he looks different and more mature. He’s incredible at that. That’s what six months can do to you.

“It’s a different experience to be on your own, to go through tough times and witness another part of football that you have to be good enough to cope with. I’m very happy with what he’s done in preseason.”

Nwaneri has attracted interest from several clubs across Europe, with speculation previously suggesting Arsenal could consider a permanent sale. However, Arteta’s comments indicate that the Gunners are now prepared to keep the Hale End graduate as part of their squad.

Nwaneri remains the youngest player to feature in the Premier League after making his Arsenal debut against Brentford in September 2022 at 15 years and 181 days. His development has since slowed, although he scored nine goals in 37 appearances across all competitions during the 2024/25 campaign.

After signing a long-term contract extension in 2025, Nwaneri was sent to Marseille for the second half of the 2025/26 season.