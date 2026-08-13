APC Candidates Reluctant To Put Tinubu On Their Posters – ADC

The national Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Bolaji Abdullahi, has stated that failure to form a coalition does not make it impossible to defeat President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Abdullahi was responding to the call by the G-100 for the opposition to come together and present a single candidate.

Speaking during an appearance on Arise News, Abdullahi acknowledged that a broad-based coalition and a single presidential candidate would make the task of defeating Tinubu easier, but insisted that the ADC could still achieve victory.

He said, “The group calling for this is not ADC. It’s not ADC that is calling for that. It’s a group of individuals, the G-1. We, as African Democratic Congress, are convinced we will win the 2027 election.

“When we started this coalition-building effort, it was to bring everybody into the room, because we believe that the work of opposition is easier if we can line up behind a single presidential candidate. But it doesn’t make it impossible. It only makes it easier. It doesn’t make defeating President Bola Tinubu impossible. Failure to build this broad-based coalition does not make the work of defeating him impossible.

“We are convinced that if we are able to build this coalition to produce a single presidential candidate, it makes the job of beating President Bola Tinubu in 2027 easier. But we are not saying that if we don’t succeed in that regard, then the task of beating President Bola Tinubu becomes impossible. That’s not what we’re saying.”

Citing the ADC’s internal polling, Abdullahi said the party was confident Tinubu would lose the 2027 election, pointing to widespread economic hardship and declining support for the President, particularly in parts of the North.

He claimed that candidates contesting under the All Progressives Congress (APC) now find it hard to add Tinubu to their campaign posters.

“We conducted our polls, and that’s part of the reason that we are confident that in this election in 2027, President Bola Tinubu will lose. The basis for it is very simple. They cannot win. It is very easy. Go to any part of the North today, even people who are contesting elections on the platform of APC are reluctant to put President Bola Tinubu’s photograph on their poster. It is difficult to go to some parts of the North today and mention President Bola Tinubu.

“When you mention poverty levels, you were mentioning worsening poverty; 79 million Nigerians are on the verge of starvation. That’s not opposition narrative. That is the World Bank report, saying 79 million Nigerians, representing 33%, are on the verge of starvation.

“They keep telling us the economy is doing well. I listened to the Chairman of FIRS a few days ago saying the economy is out of the woods. The economy is out of the woods, seriously? Go tell that to the poor woman that cannot feed her children. So they cannot excuse the staggering, historic poverty that is experienced in this country on the basis of a promise in the future, when even they know that these policies that they are proposing or implementing are not working,” Abdullahi said.