APC Candidate Gives Condition To Accept Outcome Of 2026 Osun Governorship Election

The Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Benjamin Adereti, has said the party will accept the outcome of Saturday’s governorship election if the poll is conducted in a free and fair manner.

Naija News reports that Adereti gave the assurance amid concerns over political tension and violence ahead of the election, stressing that the APC was not prepared to pursue victory at the expense of the lives and safety of Osun residents.

Speaking during an interview on Beyond the Headlines with Nifemi Oguntoye on TVC News on Wednesday, Adereti said the party was committed to a peaceful election.

“We accept the results of a free and fair election in Osun,” he said.

No Life Worth Political Office

The APC deputy governorship candidate also pledged that neither he nor the party would instigate violence or retaliate against attacks during the election.

He had earlier condemned political violence, saying no political position was worth the death of any citizen.

“No blood of any Osun citizen is worth any political post in any election,” Adereti said.

He further said the APC would support the prosecution of any of its members found to have participated in acts of violence.

“If any member of my party, the All Progressives Congress, is caught in any of such situations, I can assure you that my party will willingly, voluntarily submit such person for immediate prosecution,” he stated.

Adereti expressed confidence in the security agencies and urged them to provide an environment where voters could freely cast their ballots.

“I want to trust the state actors. I want to trust the intelligence. I want to trust that the security forces have what it takes to ensure that we have a peaceful election,” he said.

He called for a credible election guided by the principle of one person, one vote, insisting that the choice of Osun voters must determine who governs the state.

“We want a peaceful election, one man, one vote. No crisis, no rigging, no cheating of any sort. We want the will of the people to count,” he said.

APC Confident Of Victory

Despite his pledge to accept a credible result, Adereti expressed confidence that the APC would win Saturday’s election.

He said the party had taken its campaign across the local government areas and wards, as well as markets, traditional institutions and various sectors of the state.

“We have spoken. We have engaged. And we know that the people have made up their mind. We are not losing this election,” he said.

Adereti, however, reiterated that the APC would accept the outcome of a credible process, maintaining that the election must reflect the wishes of Osun voters.