Sowore Alleges Adeleke Not In Control Of Osun Govt

The 2027 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, has alleged that Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, is not fully in control of his administration.

Naija News reports that Sowore, who spoke on Thursday during an appearance on News Central TV’s breakfast programme, claimed that key decisions in the state were being influenced by members of the governor’s family.

He specifically alleged that Adeleke’s sister and elder brother, Adedeji Adeleke, who is also the father of music star Davido, wield significant influence over the affairs of the state.

“What I saw in Adeleke’s leadership is that the guy is not even in control of his government,” Sowore said.

The activist further claimed that information available to him suggested that members of the Adeleke family played major roles in the running of the state.

He alleged, “What I know behind the scenes is… I heard that Adeleke’s sister is the one running the state. And his elder brother, who is Davido’s father, also.

“So it’s a family, pretty much, running the state.”

He said he was unimpressed with the governor’s performance during the recent Arise TV town hall meeting featuring candidates in the Osun governorship election.

Sowore said he was “appalled” by Adeleke’s showing at the programme, arguing that the governor’s presentation reinforced his concerns about the quality of leadership in the state.