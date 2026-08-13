Osun: ‘Governor Adeleke Is Defeatable’ – Morka

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, can be defeated in Saturday’s governorship election, alleging that his performance in office has been weak.

Naija News reports that the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, stated this on Wednesday during an appearance on Arise Television’s Prime Time.

Morka expressed confidence that the APC candidate would defeat the incumbent governor, arguing that the party had received strong support from residents across the state.

He added that the final outcome should be determined by the result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Morka criticised Adeleke’s performance in office, particularly in the health and education sectors.

He said, “Governor Adeleke is utterly defeatable. His record has been very lacklustre. He has been very dismal in his performance as governor.

“The health and education sectors are in shambles. He is very detestable because he hasn’t done well.”

The APC spokesman maintained that the governor’s record would be a major factor in the decision of voters at the poll.

Morka also expressed confidence in INEC’s ability to conduct the election in accordance with the law.

“INEC is determined to do its job as appointed by the law, and the people of Osun State, I believe, irrespective of the reports of violence, will go out there and make their choice because that is their state,” he said.

He urged voters to participate in the election and allow their ballots to determine who governs the state for the next four years.

The APC is seeking to unseat Adeleke, who is contesting for another term on the platform of the Accord Party (A).