Accord Party Reacts As Factional Chairman Drops Adeleke, Endorses APC Candidate

The national leadership of Accord has rejected the endorsement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Osun State, Bola Oyebamiji, by the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Christopher Imumolen.

Naija News reports that Accord said Imumolen, who was previously expelled from the party, lacked the authority to speak on its behalf or influence its position ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

In a statement signed by the party’s National Chairman, Maxwell Mgbudem, Accord described Imumolen as having no political structure capable of affecting the outcome of the poll.

“That Imumolen attended the APC rally in Osogbo where he backed its candidate is a glaring testament that he is not a member of Accord and does not represent the party in any capacity,” Mgbudem said.

The party also rejected descriptions of Imumolen as a factional chairman, insisting that Accord remained united under one national leadership.

“The purported appellation, ‘factional chairman’ of Accord is not only mischievous, it is a delusion of the grandeur that exists in his fertile imagination as the party has no faction,” the statement said.

Imumolen had appeared at the APC mega rally in Osogbo, where he announced support for Oyebamiji and urged Accord members to vote for the APC candidate.

Accord, however, maintained that his declaration had no bearing on the party’s campaign or its support for Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Mgbudem described Osun as a stronghold of Accord and expressed confidence that Adeleke would secure another term in office.

He said, “Osun State is an Accord stronghold, the people are in one accord with Governor Ademola Adeleke and will overwhelmingly vote for the party on Saturday, August 15.

“It is obvious that Accord will secure a landslide victory in this election that will further consolidate the party in the state and improve the delivery of democracy dividends to the people.”

The party said its optimism was based on what it described as Adeleke’s achievements and leadership record in the state.

Accord Accuses APC Of Intimidation

Accord also accused the APC of employing intimidation and federal institutions to weaken its support ahead of the poll.

“It is the fear of its worst electoral defeat that APC resorted to violence, harassment, intimidation and the use of federal institutions, particularly the police and the EFCC, to suppress the Government and people of Osun State including Accord members hoping to compromise the election in favour of the APC,” the statement alleged.

Accord added that its supporters remained committed to the governor despite the political tension surrounding the election.

“The good people of Osun remain resolute, firm and steadfast in their support for Accord and their governor,” it said.

The party called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remain impartial and ensure that the election is credible.

It also urged security agencies deployed for the poll to maintain neutrality and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Accord further called on international organisations and foreign governments, including the European Union, African Union, ECOWAS, United States and United Kingdom, to closely monitor the election and take appropriate action against individuals found to have undermined the process.

The party said it was fully prepared for Saturday’s governorship election and remained confident of victory.