2026 Budget: ‘Fubara Is Not At Loggerhead With Lawmakers’ – Rivers Govt

The Rivers State Government has denied reports of a fresh feud between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly over the 2026 Appropriation Bill.

Naija News reports that a statement issued on Wednesday by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Onwuka Nzeshi, disclosed that Fubara is not at loggerheads with the lawmakers but was working closely with them in the interest of the people of Rivers State.

Nzeshi said reports published by some national newspapers and online platforms were misleading and did not reflect the relationship between the Executive and Legislative arms of government.

He explained that the 2026 budget proposal, which was the subject of the reports, was currently undergoing the normal legislative process after it was duly presented to the Assembly by Governor Fubara.

According to him, the state government remains confident that the lawmakers will complete the process and pass the Appropriation Bill.

Nzeshi maintained that Rivers State needs peace and stability to sustain its development and urged those promoting negative narratives to desist.

He said, “We wish to make it abundantly clear that His Excellency, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, is not at loggerheads with members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, but rather working closely with them to serve the good people of Rivers State.

“The 2026 budget proposal has been presented to the House of Assembly; it is going through the normal legislative process, and we strongly believe that once the process is completed, it will be passed by the lawmakers.

“We therefore advise all those bent on promoting negative narratives to desist from such actions forthwith, as we need peace and harmony to ensure steady development of Rivers State.”