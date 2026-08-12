Wike Shuts Secretariat Handling Sale Of Federal Govt Houses In Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has shut the Secretariat of the dissolved Ad-hoc Committee on Sales of Federal Government Houses (SFGH) in the FCT.

Naija News reports that the development was announced in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, Lere Olayinka.

Olayinka disclosed that the minister also approved the creation of a division in the Department of Land Administration to handle matters relating to the sale of Federal Government Houses in the FCT, a responsibility hitherto carried out by the defunct SFGH.

According to the statement, the Secretariat had been retained after the completion of the Ad-hoc Committee’s assignments to attend to issues arising from the committee’s activities, but has now been formally shut down alongside the dissolved committee.

“With the formal closure of the Secretariat, the general public is enjoined to henceforth, approach the Department of Land Administration on all issues relating to sale of Federal Government Houses in the FCT,” the statement read.

The FCT Administration also cautioned members of the public to be wary of fraudsters parading themselves as staff, officers or members of the defunct Ad-hoc Committee and its Secretariat, stressing that both bodies no longer exist.