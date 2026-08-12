Tinubu Worst President In Nigeria’s History — Baba-Ahmed

The National Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has described President Bola Tinubu as the worst leader Nigeria has had, accusing his administration of being disconnected from the realities facing citizens.

Baba-Ahmed, who spoke during an interview on Symfoni TV, also warned that the North could suffer severe consequences if Tinubu secures another term in the 2027 general election.

“The North will be finished if Tinubu wins in 2027. He’s the worst President ever in the history of Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, the major challenge confronting the administration is what he described as a widening gap between the government and the people.

Baba-Ahmed alleged that the Tinubu administration had failed to adequately respond to widespread concerns over hardship and insecurity.

“The problem is the disconnect between the government and the people,” he said.

The PRP chairman also criticised the President’s response to concerns reportedly raised by Catholic bishops during a meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He said the clerics had drawn Tinubu’s attention to what they considered growing hardship and insecurity across the country.

“Catholic bishops went to the President. These are highly respected people. He must have thought that it would be a good outing for him. Otherwise, he wouldn’t even have agreed to meet them,” Baba-Ahmed said.

He claimed that the bishops told the President that Nigerians were facing hunger, insecurity and other difficulties.

“They went to him, politely said to him, Mr President, the people are not happy with you. They are hungry. They are insecure. There are a lot of problems running in the country,” he said.

Baba-Ahmed alleged that Tinubu rejected the concerns raised by the clerics instead of acknowledging them.

“For every issue the bishops raised, the President said, no, you are wrong. I am right. There is no hunger in this country, what you are saying is not true,” he claimed.

He argued that such a response reflected poorly on the administration’s handling of public concerns.

“Now, for goodness’ sake, a President in charge of his faculties, in charge of a country that should have prepared him, would not do this,” Baba-Ahmed said.