Osun Poll: Tinubu Aide Backs Oyebamiji, Faults Adeleke

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, has declared support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Osun State, Bola Oyebamiji, ahead of the August 15 election.

Naija News reports that Ajayi made his position known on Wednesday while reacting to the performances of candidates at the Arise TV town hall organised ahead of the poll.

Oyebamiji is contesting against, among others, incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party and Najeem Salam of the African Democratic Congress.

In a post on 𝕏, Ajayi said Oyebamiji made a stronger case at the town hall that he understood the responsibilities of governing Osun State.

Ajayi wrote, “That is a useful way to look at the Osun election. The state is not recruiting an entertainer, a professional campaigner or a permanent opposition politician.

“It is recruiting a chief executive to manage a financially constrained public enterprise called Osun State. On the evidence of what I saw at the town hall, Oyebamiji made the stronger case that he understands that job.”

The presidential aide said he believed the APC candidate performed better in policy articulation, understanding of public finance and managerial competence.

“If the exercise is judged strictly on policy articulation, command of facts, fiscal realism and evidence of managerial competence, I will candidly say Oyebamiji came out ahead,” he said.

According to Ajayi, Oyebamiji approached governance as a management responsibility and focused on how public resources could be deployed to improve the lives of residents.

Ajayi also cited Oyebamiji’s experience as a banker and former Commissioner for Finance under the administrations of Rauf Aregbesola and Gboyega Oyetola.

He said the APC candidate “presented himself as someone who has actually managed public finances rather than just speaking about them.”

‘Promises Must Be Backed By Funding’

Ajayi argued that candidates seeking to govern a state with limited resources must explain how their campaign promises would be financed.

“In a state with a history of fiscal constraints, promising everything without convincingly explaining the financing is not social policy, but fiscal romanticism,” he said.

He added that Oyebamiji demonstrated knowledge of the state’s finances and referred to his record at Osun State Investment Holdings.

Ajayi also cited Oyebamiji’s claim that the Oyetola administration met its obligations without taking fresh loans and left about ₦16 billion in the state treasury for the succeeding government.

“Those claims can be independently verified,” Ajayi added.

The presidential aide said voters should assess the qualifications, experience and records of all the candidates rather than treat the election as a popularity contest.

“A governorship election should be an audit of competing records, plans and managerial capacity, not a popularity contest between personalities,” he said.

Ajayi said Oyebamiji’s argument that voters should assess the candidates as though they were applicants seeking to manage a business was one of the strongest points made during the town hall.

“Looking at their qualifications, experience, temperament and understanding of finance, whom would the recruiter hire?” he asked.

Ajayi Faults Adeleke’s Attacks

Ajayi also criticised Adeleke’s performance at the town hall, describing the governor’s presentation as “forceful and combative.”

He accused Adeleke of spending considerable time attacking former governors Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Gboyega Oyetola instead of focusing on his record in office.

Ajayi said, “Political attacks may excite loyalists, but they are not substitutes for a convincing account of stewardship.

“This is particularly important because Adeleke is seeking a second term. A candidate asking voters for another four years should be able to make the election principally about his record, not the shortcomings of predecessors.”

Ajayi also assessed the ADC candidate, Najeem Salam, describing his campaign promises as ambitious but raising concerns over their financial sustainability.

He said Salam’s proposals for free services and extensive government intervention were attractive but lacked sufficient explanation of how they would be funded.

Ajayi warned that implementing expansive programmes without sustainable financing could worsen the state’s fiscal position.

The presidential aide ultimately maintained that, based on the town hall performances, Oyebamiji presented what he considered the strongest argument for managing Osun State.