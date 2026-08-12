‘I Will Continue To Support Muslim-Muslim Ticket’ – Islamic Cleric Insists

Islamic cleric and leader of the Izala Scholars Council, Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, has said he has no regrets over his recent support for a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, despite criticism generated by the remarks.

Jingir, who spoke in an interview with BBC Hausa monitored on Wednesday, said his position was based on his religious convictions and not an attempt to campaign for President Bola Tinubu.

The cleric maintained that he would continue to encourage Muslims to support a Muslim-Muslim presidential arrangement irrespective of opposition to his position.

“I will continue to support and encourage the Muslim-Muslim ticket. What they say would not stop me. They started it; at a point, we suffered in their hands,” Jingir alleged.

Jingir said his comments should not be interpreted as political campaigning for Tinubu, insisting that he was speaking from the standpoint of a Muslim preacher.

The cleric had earlier declared his support for the arrangement during a mass wedding organised by the Kano State Government for 1,500 couples.

At the event, he urged Muslims to demonstrate their electoral strength through their voting choices.

Jingir said his support for the arrangement became stronger after Tinubu adopted a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

According to him, his role as an Islamic preacher gives him the right to advocate a political choice consistent with his religious beliefs.

Jingir also challenged suggestions that Christians or other religious groups outnumber Muslims in Nigeria.

His remarks have since sparked debate, with critics describing the position as potentially divisive, while others have argued that he is entitled to express his religious and political preferences.