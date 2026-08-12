‘I Did Not Say They Should Be Killed’ – Sentor Fadahunsi Denies ‘Killer Squad’ Allegation

Senator representing Osun East, Francis Fadahunsi, has denied allegations of establishing a group of armed men or a “killer squad” at a hotel in Osogbo to target members of the Accord Party and other opposition groups.

Naija News reports that the allegation followed a viral video circulating on social media in which Fadahunsi was seen making violent comments and calling for violence against political opponents.

However, when asked about the alleged group and why he would establish it while featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Fadahunsi rejected the claims.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain denied calling for the killing of political opponents, stressing that he opposed political violence and intimidation.

He said, “Which group? How will I rent somebody’s house and make it a terrorist house? I didn’t make my house in the village; I didn’t make my house in the town. Have I ever killed anybody? Where is the killer squad?”

“I did not say they should be killed. Whether Accord or PDP or APC, they are all my constituents; they are all my members. They know what they are doing.

“I don’t preach violence, but when it is hot, I will tell them, ‘Enough of killing.’ He should leave my people alone.”

Fadahunsi also described the viral video on ‘kill Accord Party members’ as a manipulated recording and accused political opponents of trying to portray him as supporting violence.