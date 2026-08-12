‘Resign In 30 Days Or Face Legal Action’ – Osun Lawmaker Tells Fadahunsi

An Osun State House of Assembly member, Kanmi Ajibola, has given the Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Francis Fadahunsi, 30 days to resign from the National Assembly over alleged inciting comments concerning members of the Accord Party in the state.

Ajibola, who represents Oriade State Constituency, also threatened to take legal action against the senator if he failed to comply with the demand.

Naija News reports that the demand was contained in a letter issued through Ajibola’s solicitor, Ekene Amadi, and titled, ‘Resign now, you have a killer’s mind and lack the strength of character for public office representation.’

The letter was copied to President Bola Tinubu and the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

Fadahunsi had earlier denied allegations that he directed his supporters to kill members of the Accord Party.

The senator, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress, said his comments had been taken out of context.

However, Ajibola accused the lawmaker of making threats against opposition members and argued that the alleged conduct made him unfit to continue serving in the Senate.

According to the letter, Fadahunsi had allegedly threatened to deal with members of the opposition since October 2025.

Ajibola said he and Fadahunsi came from the same constituency and were previously members of the Peoples Democratic Party before their political paths changed.

He explained that while Fadahunsi later defected to the APC, he moved to the Accord Party.

According to him, he and other PDP members had supported Fadahunsi financially and politically during his campaigns.

“Fadahunsi defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), while he moved to the Accord Party. I and other PDP members had contributed financially, electorally and otherwise to Fadahunsi’s victories in the 2019 and 2023 elections,” the letter stated.

Ajibola alleged that the senator had been making threats against Accord members for several months.

The letter claimed that Fadahunsi had, since October 2025, threatened that members of the Accord Party would face arrest and alleged killings after the 2026 Osun governorship election.

It further alleged that between June 1 and August 10, several Accord members were arrested or detained, while some were allegedly killed.

The Assembly member also alleged that on August 11, four days before the Osun governorship election, Fadahunsi directed his supporters to attack Accord members during political activities in Ilesa.

Ajibola described the alleged conduct as a serious violation of the senator’s oath of office.

He said Fadahunsi was no longer fit to represent the people of Osun East in the Senate.

‘‘Resign Within 30 Days’

The letter demanded that Fadahunsi resign from the National Assembly within 30 days of receiving the notice and withdraw from future public service.

Ajibola warned that failure to comply would lead to legal action against the senator.

The letter stated that Fadahunsi would face “the full rigour of law and a legal action shall be taken against you”.