Police Summon APC Senator Fadahunsi Over Threat To ‘Kill Accord Members’

The Senator representing Osun East senatorial district, Francis Fadahunsi, has been summoned by the Osun State Police Command over a viral threat to ‘kill Accord’ members ahead of the state gubernatorial election.

Naija News reports that the police invitation follows the outrage on social media over the Senator’s comments, instructing All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters to “kill” members of the rival Accord Party.

In a letter dated August 11, 2026, and signed by the Commissioner of Police, elections in Osun State, Samuel Etaifo Erale, Fadahunsi was ordered to report to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Osogbo on Wednesday, August 12, at 11:00 am.

According to Cable, the letter stated that the police invited Senator Fadahunsi to clarify the circumstances surrounding the statements allegedly made during an APC campaign in Ilesa on Tuesday.

The letter added, “The invitation is premised on information in possession of the Nigeria Police alleging that during your address at the aforementioned programme, you made statements considered to be threatening, inciting and intimidating in nature, and the statement has already been in circulation on various electronic and social media platforms.”

Meanwhile, Fadahunsi has clarified his controversial “Kill Accord” remark, saying he was referring to defeating the Accord Party (A) at the ballot box rather than encouraging violence.

Fadahunsi’s media office issued a statement in Osogbo on Tuesday titled, “Kill Osun Accord with Votes, Not Violence, Senator Fadahunsi Tells APC.”

The statement said the Senator’s comments were intended as a political expression encouraging APC supporters to defeat Accord through voting.

It described the remark as “a call on supporters to overwhelmingly reject the Accord Party at the ballot box through lawful, peaceful and democratic means during the August 15 governorship election.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Senator’s statement was purely political and metaphorical,” the statement added.

Fadahunsi’s media office maintained that he did not call for physical attacks against members or supporters of Accord.