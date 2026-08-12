People Thought I’ll Dump NDC After Losing Senatorial Ticket – Aisha Yesufu

Chieftain of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Aisha Yesufu has explained why she continued with her political activities after failing to secure the position she wanted during the party’s primary process.

Naija News reports that Yesufu spoke during an interview with Advocacy for Good Governance where she discussed her political journey, her decision to remain active in the movement and the larger goal she believes should guide her involvement in politics.

She said some people expected her to step away after she did not emerge from the primary.

However, rather than leaving the political process because she did not achieve her personal ambition, Yesufu said she chose to remain focused on the wider objective of helping Peter Obi secure the presidency.

She explained that getting a particular political position was not the main reason for her involvement.

According to her, the bigger goal was to work towards producing a president she believes can lead Nigeria in the direction she wants.

Yesufu said her failure to emerge from the primary did not change her commitment to the broader political project.

She said: “When I didn’t get to the primary, a lot of people expected that I’m just going to move away, so I’m not doing this thing anymore. And I thought, no, I have a president to get into office. That’s the bigger picture. That’s what I’m focused on.”