Osun 2026: PDP Governorship Candidate Steps Down, Backs Adeleke

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the August 15, 2026, Osun State governorship election, Adedamola Adebayo, popularly known as FRYO, has withdrawn from the race and endorsed the incumbent governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Adebayo announced his decision on Wednesday at a press conference in Osogbo, where he also directed PDP members, supporters and political structures associated with his leadership across the state to support Adeleke in Saturday’s election.

Naija News reports his withdrawal comes three days before the poll and is expected to affect the political calculations ahead of the election.

Explaining his decision, Adebayo said it followed extensive consultations and a careful assessment of the political situation in the state.

“This decision was not taken in haste. I have spent considerable time consulting with people, listening to different perspectives and carefully examining the political situation in our state,” he said.

He said his decision was based on what he described as the larger interest of Osun State rather than personal political ambition.

“Politics is not only about contesting elections. Politics is also about understanding the realities of the moment, making difficult decisions when necessary, and putting the larger interest of our people above personal ambition,” Adebayo said.

Declaring his support for the incumbent governor, he said, “After extensive consultations and careful consideration, I have decided to endorse His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke, in the August 15 gubernatorial election in Osun State.”

Adebayo said he was solely responsible for the decision and had informed PDP leaders, members and stakeholders across the state.

“I want to make it very clear that this decision is mine, and I take full responsibility for it,” he said.

He subsequently called on PDP members, supporters and party structures loyal to his leadership to support Adeleke’s re-election bid.

“I encourage all PDP members, supporters and party structures across the state who believe in my leadership and judgment to support the emergence of His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke, at the August 15 gubernatorial election,” he said.

Adebayo acknowledged that some of his supporters might disagree with his decision, but urged them to respect the democratic process.

“I understand that some people may ask questions. I understand that some of our supporters may have different opinions. I respect that. Democracy gives every one of us the right to hold a different opinion, and I will never condemn anybody simply because they disagree with me,” he said.

He, however, said leadership sometimes required taking difficult decisions, adding, “There are times when a leader must make a decision and stand by it, even when that decision may not be convenient or universally accepted.”

The former PDP candidate also appealed to political leaders, candidates and supporters in the state to shun violence and other forms of electoral-related hostility.

“Let me also appeal to all political leaders, candidates, party supporters and citizens of Osun State to reject violence, intimidation, hate speech and unnecessary political bitterness.

“Osun State is bigger than any individual. Osun State is bigger than any political party. And Osun State is certainly bigger than any election.”

He urged political actors not to allow the election to destroy relationships and communities, noting that residents would continue to live together after the poll.

“The election will come and go, but our state will remain. Our families will remain. Our communities will remain. We will continue to live together as brothers and sisters,” he said.

Adebayo thanked those who supported his governorship ambition, saying his endorsement of Adeleke did not negate the relationships and experiences built during his political journey.

“My decision today does not erase the relationships, friendships and political experiences we have built together over the years. Rather, it represents a political decision based on my present assessment of the circumstances before us,” he said.

He concluded by urging his supporters to back Adeleke peacefully and responsibly.

“Let us move forward with maturity, unity and a sense of responsibility. Let us remember that our ultimate responsibility is to the peace, stability and progress of Osun State,” Adebayo said.