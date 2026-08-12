Osun: What I Told My Dad When He Warned Me To Stay Away From Politics – Davido

Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed that his father advised him against getting involved in politics and government.

Naija News reports that Davido made this known during a livestream with streamer Dravel while speaking about his involvement in the Osun election, where Governor Ademola Adeleke is seeking a second term under the Accord Party.

According to the singer, his father was concerned about his decision to become involved in politics, but he told him not to worry because of his popularity and the support he enjoys among Nigerians.

Davido said he was confident that his involvement would produce the desired result and that they would succeed in the election.

The singer also accused some social media users of collecting ₦100,000 from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to promote the party on 𝕏.

He claimed to know some of those allegedly involved in the arrangement and accused the APC of not being capable of conducting a free and fair election.

Davido alleged that the party was aware it could lose the election and therefore relied on violence. He said such conduct would not be accepted during Saturday’s poll.

He expressed confidence that his camp would emerge victorious after the August 15 election and said the victory would give Nigerians hope.

“My daddy doesn’t want me to attach myself with politics and government, but I told him not to worry that I’m Davido, I’m loved, we’re going to do it. All of una wey don collect 100k gig from APC on Twitter, I know you all. APC can’t have a free and fair election, they know they’ll lose and that’s why they use violence. This time around, we won’t agree. By next week, we’ll be victorious. We’ll give Nigerians hope. Osun State money will stay in Osun, and not Lagos or Abuja”, he said.