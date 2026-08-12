Osun Poll: INEC Reprints Ballot Papers, Adds SDP Candidate

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun reproducing ballot papers for Saturday’s Osun State governorship election following the inclusion of the Social Democratic Party candidate (SDP), Francis Olugbenga Ajala, and his running mate, Faseke Babajimi Oladipo.

Naija News reports that INEC said the exercise followed a Federal High Court judgment directing the commission to recognise and include Ajala as the SDP candidate for the August 15 election.

The commission disclosed this in a statement signed by its National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Kudu Haruna.

According to INEC, the judgment was delivered by the Federal High Court in Abuja on July 22, 2026, in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/344/2026 involving the SDP, Ajala and the electoral commission.

INEC said the court ordered it to immediately recognise, accept, process, upload and publish Ajala’s name and particulars as the SDP governorship candidate.

Following the judgment, the commission said it had commenced the reproduction of ballot papers to ensure the SDP candidate appears on the ballot.

Result sheets for the election are also being reproduced to reflect the development.

With Ajala’s inclusion, the number of political parties participating in the governorship election has increased to 15.

INEC said the newly printed ballot papers would arrive in Osun State on Thursday, August 13, before being distributed to its offices across the local government areas.

“The Commission wishes to inform the public that the reproduced ballot papers will arrive in Osun State on Thursday, 13th August 2026, and will, same day, be moved to Local Government Area offices across the State, in line with its standard distribution procedure ahead of the election,” the statement read.

The commission said the arrangement was intended to ensure that the court ruling did not disrupt preparations for Saturday’s poll.

INEC also assured political parties, candidates and voters that it remained committed to conducting a credible election despite the late adjustment to the ballot.

The commission maintained that necessary logistical arrangements were being made to ensure the reproduced sensitive materials reached the appropriate locations before polling begins.

Osun voters are expected to elect a governor on Saturday, August 15, with 15 political parties now officially participating in the contest.