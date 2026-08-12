Osun Guber: ‘Adeleke Reacting To Many Things, I Didn’t See Brightness Or Vision’ – Rufai

Nigerian journalist, Rufai Oseni, has expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, during the town hall debate held on Tuesday.

Naija News reports that Oseni, during ARISE Television’s ‘Morning Show’ on Wednesday, said Adeleke was defending his administration and reacting to many things about him.

According to him, there was no brightness of idea or vision regarding his second term in office.

Rufia said many of the gubernatorial candidates lack bright ideas, adding that only the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) candidate provided a detailed plan to address healthcare issues.

He said, “I felt like the candidates didn’t present bright ideas. All of them. And I felt it’s very lacklustre what Osun State is going to get, and I’m saying this across the board. I mean, I didn’t see the brightness of ideas.

“Governor Adeleke was reacting to many things, trying to defend his administration, but I didn’t see a lot of brightness. I didn’t see a lot of vision. I saw more attacks. The governor was defending his achievements, including a 350-kilometre road. But what is the grand vision?

“I think it was only the PRP candidate that put a finger on what was happening in the health sector, probably because he’s a medical doctor and because of what he said he was going to do to improve it.”