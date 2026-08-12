Osun Election: Police Issue Warning To Thugs, Vote-buyers, Ban Amotekun, Vigilantes

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has warned political parties, candidates and their supporters against violence, intimidation and thuggery during Saturday’s Osun State governorship election.

The Force also barred the Western Nigeria Security Network, popularly known as Amotekun, vigilante groups, hunters and other non-state security organisations from participating in election security duties.

Naija News reports that the warning was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, ahead of the August 15 election.

According to the police, anyone attempting to disrupt the electoral process would be arrested and prosecuted irrespective of political affiliation or status.

The Force identified ballot snatching, voter intimidation, vote buying and clashes between rival political supporters as some of the electoral offences that would not be tolerated.

It warned that both perpetrators and sponsors of electoral violence would face prosecution.

“The Nigeria Police Force notes recurring election offences such as ballot snatching, voter intimidation, vote buying, and clashes between rival supporters, and stresses that none of these will be tolerated,” the statement said.

The police also prohibited firearms, dangerous weapons and other offensive materials around polling units and collation centres, except those lawfully carried by accredited security personnel on election duty.

It added that anyone involved in thuggery, obstruction of electoral officials, unlawful possession of election materials, hate speech or incitement to violence would be arrested and charged to court.

The police stressed that responsibility for securing the election rested exclusively with constitutionally recognised security agencies.

It consequently barred Amotekun, vigilante organisations, the Civilian Joint Task Force, hunters’ associations, neighbourhood watch groups and other non-state or quasi-security formations from participating in the exercise.

According to the Force, such organisations are prohibited from escorting election materials, guarding polling units, mounting checkpoints or carrying weapons in connection with the election.

Political parties and candidates were also warned against recruiting, arming or deploying members of unauthorised security groups for election-related activities.

“Any member or sponsor of such unauthorised outfits will be arrested and dealt with according to the law,” the police warned.

The Force said security personnel would be deployed across all 30 local government areas of Osun State.

It listed the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) among the statutory agencies participating in the security operation.

The joint deployment will cover polling units, collation centres and the movement of electoral materials, while providing security for officials, voters, observers and journalists.

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, directed commanders and personnel deployed for the election to remain professional, impartial and firm while respecting the rule of law and human rights.

The Force also appealed to traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society organisations, journalists, election observers and members of the public to report suspicious movements or activities to security agencies.

The police assured residents that security arrangements had been put in place to allow eligible voters to exercise their franchise without intimidation.

“The Police remain neutral, professional, and resolute, and will not allow any actor to undermine the peaceful conduct of the Osun State Governorship Election,” the statement added.