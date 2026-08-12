Osun Election: NHRC Demands Fadahunsi’s Arrest, Suspension Over Alleged Kill Order

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called for the immediate suspension and arrest of the Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Francis Fadahunsi, over alleged comments directing his supporters to kill members of the Accord Party ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State.

The commission said the alleged comments, contained in a viral video, amounted to incitement to murder, electoral violence and voter intimidation.

The NHRC made its position known in a statement signed by its Executive Secretary, Chief Tony Ojukwu, SAN, on Wednesday, Naija News reports.

It urged the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest, investigate and, where appropriate, prosecute the senator.

According to the commission, the video showed a person identified as Fadahunsi making statements that allegedly encouraged violence against members of the Accord Party.

The NHRC quoted the translated portion of the video as saying: “From now on, whenever you see Accord members, kill them. I authorise you to kill them. They have wives and children too. This is a Federal Government election. On election day, even if they come with voter cards, we won’t allow them to vote.”

The commission condemned the alleged statement, saying no public official should be allowed to encourage citizens to attack or kill others because of their political affiliation.

“No well-meaning Nigerian should sit by and allow such rhetoric to be tolerated without consequences from the law enforcement authorities,” it said.

“This is not politics. This is a licence to kill. A public officer who tells citizens to murder other citizens because of party affiliation must not be allowed to remain in office for one more day.”

Senate Urged To Suspend Fadahunsi

The NHRC called on the leadership of the Senate to suspend Fadahunsi immediately while the alleged comments are investigated.

“The Senate leadership is hereby called upon to suspend Senator Fadahunsi immediately, pending conclusive investigation by the police,” the commission said.

It also urged the police and DSS to act without delay.

“The Police and DSS must also arrest, investigate, and prosecute him now. We cannot wait until blood is spilled in Osun before we act. Prevention is the duty of the state, and the leadership of the NASS is part of the state,” it added.

The commission stressed that the seriousness of the allegations required urgent action by the relevant security agencies, while ensuring that due process was followed.

The NHRC also appealed to residents of Osun State to remain peaceful before, during and after Saturday’s election.

“The Commission is calling on authorities to immediately suspend Senator Fadahunsi from all Senate duties pending investigation,” it stated.

It urged citizens to report threats and incidents of violence to the commission and other relevant authorities.

The NHRC disclosed that it had established a situation room to receive reports and document incidents during the election period.

“The Commission urges citizens of Osun to remain peaceful and to report any threats to the Commission and relevant authorities, as it has set up a situation room to report and document such incidents during the election period,” it added.