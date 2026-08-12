Osun Election: Adeleke Campaign Council Demands Police Update On Fadahunsi Probe

The Imole Campaign Council (TICC) has called on the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to provide a public update on its investigation into comments attributed to Senator Francis Fadahunsi, which were interpreted as a threat against members of the Accord Party ahead of the August 15 Osun State governorship election.

Naija News reports that the council said the matter had generated fear among Accord members, particularly in Ijesaland, and should be treated as a serious public concern because of the proximity of the election.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its spokesperson, Pelumi Olajengbesi, the campaign council said it wanted assurances that the reported police invitation extended to Fadahunsi would lead to a proper investigation rather than merely calm public anger.

The council said political disagreements should never degenerate into threats against opponents.

“We consider human life to be too precious to be subjected to such daring threat by Senator Fadahunsi and, as such, believe that every effort should be spared to guarantee its sanctity,” the statement said.

According to the council, some Accord members in Ijesaland and other parts of Osun had become apprehensive following the circulation of the video containing the controversial remarks.

It therefore urged the police to show that the matter was being handled seriously and impartially.

The campaign organisation said its demand was not for the police to presume Fadahunsi guilty before completing their investigation.

“Our demand is not for the Police to prejudge the Senator or presume guilt, but to demonstrate that the law applies to all equally, irrespective of standings in the society,” it said.

The council added that if investigators established that the comments amounted to an unlawful threat, the senator should be prosecuted without delay.

“Upon the review of the threat video and established the intention to harm Accord leaders and members as threatened, we ask the Police not to waste time in charging Senator Fadahunsi to court,” the statement added.

The Imole Campaign Council also appealed to Accord leaders and supporters not to retaliate or allow themselves to be provoked into violence.

It urged them to continue mobilising peacefully for the re-election of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

“Political disagreement must never become a justification to threaten the life of fellow citizens or opposing political parties,” the council said.

Fadahunsi had earlier been invited by the police following controversy over remarks he made ahead of the governorship election.

The senator later clarified that his comment was intended politically and referred to defeating Accord at the polls rather than physically harming its members.