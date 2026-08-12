Osun Election: Adeleke’s Camp Begs IGP To Protect Accord Members

The Imole Campaign Council, the official campaign organisation of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, to provide immediate protection for members and supporters of the Accord Party ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

Naija News reports that the council made the demand in a petition sent to the IGP on Wednesday over alleged inflammatory comments by the Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Francis Fadahunsi, in a video circulating on social media.

Fadahunsi has denied making the alleged comments, insisting that his words were taken out of context.

The senator was, however, invited by the Osun State Police Command in connection with the matter, an invitation he honoured.

In the petition signed by the council’s spokesman, Pelumi Olajengbesi, the campaign organisation said the alleged comments, if authenticated, could pose a serious threat to the lives and safety of Accord members and supporters.

The council particularly expressed concern over the situation in Ilesa and other parts of the Osun East Senatorial District.

It urged the police authorities to deploy adequate security personnel to protect Accord supporters and other residents before, during and after the election.

The campaign council said political affiliation should not determine whether a Nigerian receives police protection.

“Members and supporters of Accord, particularly within Ilesa and other parts of Osun East Senatorial District, are entitled to the protection of the Nigeria Police Force irrespective of their political affiliation,” it stated.

The council added, “No Nigerian should have to fear being attacked or killed because of the political party he or she supports. No eligible voter should have to choose between exercising the right to vote and protecting his or her life.”

Demand For Security At Polling Units

The campaign council also called for adequate and impartial police presence at polling units, collation centres and other strategic locations across the state.

It said the deployment was necessary to ensure that voters could cast their ballots without fear, intimidation or harassment.

“The IG should immediately deploy appropriate security measures for the protection of members and supporters of Accord and other political parties, particularly within Ilesa and Osun East Senatorial District, before, during and after the August 15 Governorship Election,” the council said.

It further urged the police to ensure that election-related locations were properly secured throughout the voting and collation processes.

“Ensure that polling units, collation centres and other strategic electoral locations receive adequate and impartial police protection so that citizens can exercise their franchise without violence, intimidation or harassment,” it stated.

The Adeleke campaign council also asked the police to investigate the video and determine whether the comments attributed to Fadahunsi constituted an offence.

It urged the police to take appropriate legal action if the investigation established reasonable grounds for criminal proceedings.

“Where the investigation and authentication of the evidence establish reasonable grounds to suspect the commission of an offence, immediately exercise the lawful powers of the Nigeria Police Force, including the arrest of Senator Francis Ade Fadahunsi and any other person found culpable, and commence or cause the commencement of appropriate criminal proceedings in accordance with law,” the council said.

The campaign organisation stressed that its demand was not intended to prejudge the senator or determine his guilt before the completion of an investigation.

Rather, it said allegations involving possible threats to lives and the integrity of the electoral process should be treated as urgent matters requiring the attention of security agencies.

The campaign council maintained that political office holders should not be shielded from investigation when allegations of criminal conduct are made against them.

It said the police must act within the law and ensure that all individuals involved in the matter are treated fairly.

“Political office must never become immunity from investigation,” the council stated.

The campaign council maintained that its priority was to ensure that Accord members, supporters and all eligible voters could participate in the election safely and without intimidation.