Osun Election: ADC Raises Alarm On Planned Arrest Of Aregbesola

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has raised the alarm over an alleged plan to arrest its National Secretary, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State.

The party, in a statement on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said it had received “credible reports” of plans by security agencies to arrest Aregbesola in the days leading up to the election.

The ADC said the alleged plan was concerning against the backdrop of what it described as “intimidation, harassment and misuse of state institutions” allegedly directed at opposition parties by the government.

“Given the pattern of intimidation, harassment and misuse of state institutions that has increasingly characterised the conduct of this government towards the opposition, we cannot afford to dismiss these reports,” the party said.

Naija News reports that the party said if any security agency had a lawful reason to question the former governor, established procedures should be followed.

“Ogbeni Aregbesola is a former Governor of Osun State, a former Minister of the Federal Republic and the National Secretary of the opposition political party. If any security agency has a lawful reason to invite him, there are established procedures for doing so,” it said.

The ADC warned that arresting Aregbesola on the eve of an election in which the party is participating could be interpreted as an attempt to disrupt its campaign and election activities.

“An arrest on the eve of an election in which his party is participating would invite only one reasonable conclusion: that the purpose is to prevent him from leading and coordinating the party’s election activities,” the statement added.

The party consequently put the federal government and security agencies on notice, urging them to exercise restraint ahead of the poll.

“We therefore put the Federal Government and the security agencies on notice. The eyes of Nigerians are on Osun,” the ADC said.

It added that the conduct of the authorities before, during and after the election would be judged by their actions rather than any explanations offered afterwards.

“Whatever happens before, during and after Saturday’s election will be judged not by the explanations offered afterwards, but by the actions taken now,” the party stated.

The ADC also warned the APC-led federal government against taking any action capable of triggering a crisis in the state.

“The APC Federal Government must be wary of doing anything that could plunge Osun State into needless crisis. Nigeria is still a democracy, and the government would do well to remember that before Saturday,” the party said.