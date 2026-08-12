Osun: ‘Alarming, Unacceptable’ – Peter Obi Demands Fadahunsi’s Apology Over ‘Kill Accord’ Comment

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has called on Senator Francis Fadahunsi to retract and apologise for remarks interpreted as calling for violence against members of the Accord Party ahead of Saturday’s Osun State governorship election.

Naija News reports that Fadahunsi reportedly made the remarks on Tuesday during an All Progressives Congress (APC) rally, with a video of the comments subsequently circulating online.

Although the senator later clarified that he meant supporters should “kill Accord with votes” rather than engage in physical violence, Obi said the language remained troubling given the tense political atmosphere in the state.

In a statement on Tuesday, the former Anambra State governor said he viewed the remarks with “deep regret” and “profound concern.”

Obi said Fadahunsi, as a senior lawmaker, had a constitutional and moral responsibility to promote peaceful political participation and uphold democratic values.

He said it was “alarming and unacceptable” for a senator to use language capable of intimidating voters or increasing tension ahead of an election.

According to him, political leaders must be conscious of the possible consequences of their words, particularly during election periods.

Obi maintained that even after Fadahunsi’s clarification, the original comments contained language that could be interpreted as threatening.

The NDC presidential candidate described elections as a peaceful democratic exercise through which citizens choose their leaders without coercion.

He said the use of threatening rhetoric undermined confidence in the electoral process and could endanger public peace.

“Elections are a celebration of democratic franchise,” Obi said, adding that they should allow citizens to vote freely without intimidation, harassment or coercion.

He warned that political threats or attempts to disrupt the electoral process could undermine the integrity of the poll and disrespect the electorate.

Obi called on Fadahunsi to withdraw the controversial remarks and apologise to residents of Osun State.

He also appealed to political leaders, party officials and supporters across party lines to exercise restraint and avoid provocative language in the final days before the election.

The former governor said maintaining peace should take precedence over partisan interests.

Obi also urged security agencies to closely monitor inflammatory statements and ensure equal protection for voters, electoral officials and citizens before, during and after the election.

He maintained that the mandate to determine the state’s next governor rested exclusively with the electorate.

“The democratic mandate belongs to the people,” Obi said, stressing that no political officeholder should attempt to influence voters through fear or coercion.

He urged Osun residents to remain peaceful and turn out to exercise their constitutional rights.