Osun 2026: ADC Not Partnering With Other Political Party – Aregbesola

The National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rauf Aregbesola, has stated that the party will contest the August 15, 2026 Osun State governorship election on its own and will not enter into any alliance with other political parties.

Aregbesola stated that the ADC represented the true continuation of the progressive political tradition associated with the late Obafemi Awolowo.

According to him, Awolowo pioneered a governance model focused on prosperity, development and the welfare of the people, values he said the ADC intended to restore in Osun.

Naija News reports that he made the assertion in a statement he posted on his verified 𝕏 handle on Wednesday.

He said, he and the national leadership of the ADC rallied behind the party’s governorship candidate, Najeem Salaam, ahead of Saturday’s election.

Aregbesola described Salaam as a candidate committed to returning people-centred governance to the state and implementing policies aimed at improving the lives of residents.

He said the party was entering the election with the objective of winning rather than participating merely to make up the numbers.

“I also made it clear that the ADC is contesting this election to win. We are not partnering or collaborating with any other political party,” he wrote.

Aregbesola expressed confidence in the support of Osun voters, urging them to vote for the ADC and return the party to Abere, the seat of the state government.

He also reiterated that the party’s campaign was anchored on restoring what he described as the progressive legacy of Awolowo and delivering a government focused on the welfare of the people.

The endorsement rally comes as political parties intensify campaigns and mobilisation activities across Osun ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

The poll is expected to be closely contested, with the ADC, All Progressives Congress (APC), Accord and other parties seeking the heart of voters across the state.