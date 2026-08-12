Odunlade Adekola Escaped Through The Fence When My Husband Almost Killed Him With A Gun – Nollywood Actress

Nollywood actress Oluwafunlayo Obafemi has spoken on a disturbing incident involving her husband and popular actor Odunlade Adekola during a movie shoot.

Naija News reports that the actress shared the account in an interview with Feelrightnews TV on Tuesday.

She explained that the incident happened after a movie crew had to change their filming location because the first venue was not suitable for the scene they wanted to shoot.

According to Obafemi, her house was close to the original location, so she decided to allow the crew to continue the production there.

She said she did not inform her husband because she expected the filming to be completed before he returned home.

However, the plan changed after someone close to the actress reportedly informed her husband that the movie crew was at their home.

Obafemi said her husband returned home angry after learning about the filming.

She alleged that he entered the house with a gun and fired at a window while the actor was inside.

She said Adekola was able to escape from the house by climbing over a fence.

Obafemi described the actor’s escape as a close call and said she believed he survived the incident because of divine intervention.

“One day we went to shoot a movie. When we arrived at the venue, the chair we wanted to use was not suitable for the work. My house was nearby so we decided to shoot there.

“I did not tell my husband because I knew he would not be back in time to watch the shooting but thought we would have finished before he returned. But one of my neighbour told him and he came back angrily. He stormed into the house and shot at the window. It was God that saved Odunlade Adekola as he escaped through the fence”, she stated.