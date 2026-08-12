Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 12th August, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 12th August, 2026.

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has alleged that the police have directed the immediate arrest of leaders of the Accord Party in the state ahead of the forthcoming election.

Naija News reports that Adeleke, who raised the alarm at a press briefing on Tuesday, said the reported directive instructed the police to take the party leaders to Abuja and keep them in detention until Monday.

The governor said he had spoken with the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, over the alleged directive, urging him to clarify the situation.

He alleged that arresting the party leaders on the eve of an election would amount to the police assisting the All Progressives Congress (APC) to manipulate the electoral process.

Adeleke challenged the IGP to publicly assure Nigerians that no such directive had been issued, describing any planned arrest as a threat to democracy.

Adeleke also condemned a viral video allegedly showing a serving senator, Francis Fadahunsi, calling for the killing of Accord Party leaders and their family members.

The 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has said Nigeria’s democracy and judiciary are facing a crisis, warning that the situation could have serious consequences for future generations.

Naija News reports that Obi spoke on Tuesday at the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation 2026 Democracy Dialogue in Bauchi State, where he reflected on his experience with Nigeria’s electoral and judicial systems.

The former Anambra State governor said he benefited from a judiciary that, according to him, was independent and capable of delivering justice regardless of personal relationships or political interests.

He recalled that Supreme Court justices whom he had never met ruled in his favour after he spent three years challenging his election.

Obi said the development had made him question the state of Nigeria’s democracy and judiciary, contrasting the situation with what he described as the current decline in the country’s electoral process.

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has warned that the continued use of an outdated operating system on the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) could expose the 2027 general elections to cyberattacks and manipulation.

Atiku raised the concern in a statement issued by his media office in Abuja on Tuesday, following failures recorded during the mock accreditation exercise in Osun State on August 1.

He also cited a disclosure by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Director of ICT, Dr Lawrence Bayode, who reportedly said during an interview on Arise TV that the BVAS, first deployed in 2021, was still operating on Android version 10.

Naija News understands that Android 10 reached end of life in 2023 and no longer receives security updates.

Atiku said the continued use of the obsolete operating system on a critical election technology platform posed “severe cyber and operational risks.”

He questioned why INEC, despite its substantial budget, had failed to upgrade the software ahead of the 2027 elections or test a newer operating system during recent off-season elections, including the Osun governorship poll.

The former Vice President described the commission’s handling of the issue as suspicious, alleging that it could amount to “a deliberate attempt to subvert the integrity of the country’s elections.”

The senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Francis Fadahunsi, has clarified his controversial “Kill Accord” remark, saying he was referring to defeating the Accord Party (A) at the ballot box rather than encouraging violence.

Naija News reports that Fadahunsi came under criticism after a video circulated on social media showing him addressing All Progressives Congress supporters in Ilesa ahead of the August 15 Osun State governorship election.

In the footage, the senator, speaking in Yoruba, was heard accusing Accord Party supporters of attacking APC members and making remarks that were interpreted by some viewers as calling for confrontation.

He was also seen challenging those at the gathering to record his comments and circulate them online.

Reacting to the controversy, Fadahunsi’s media office issued a statement in Osogbo on Tuesday titled, “Kill Osun Accord with Votes, Not Violence, Senator Fadahunsi Tells APC.”

The statement said the senator’s comments were intended as a political expression encouraging APC supporters to defeat Accord through voting.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has criticised the model of democracy practised in Nigeria and other African countries, saying it lacks the continent’s context and content and has promoted a winner-takes-all political culture.

Naija News reports that Obasanjo spoke on Tuesday at the 2026 Goodluck Jonathan Foundation Democracy Dialogue in Bauchi, the Bauchi State capital.

He said the Western liberal democracy inherited by African countries was not designed to reflect the continent’s history, culture and realities.

According to him, adopting the system without adapting it to African circumstances was like wearing a dress that was not made to fit.

The former president also warned against poor management of diversity, stressing that diversity was central to Nigeria’s identity and should be deliberately protected and nurtured.

The African Action Congress (AAC) 2027 presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has said the administration of President Bola Tinubu is still paying fuel subsidies in secret without the knowledge of Nigerians

Naija News reports that Sowore, during an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Morning Show’ on Tuesday, claimed that subsidies were not only for petrol but also for the naira, which is at a certain rate to the dollar.

According to Sowore, the Federal Government is benefiting the rich through ‘waivers and customs’ rather than helping the poor.

Questioning the government for lying to Nigerians, Sowore said, “In the first place, they are still paying subsidies. They just changed the name of what they call it.

“They are subsidizing not only petrol because they don’t have enough. They’re also subsidizing naira. That’s one thing they will never tell you.

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye has spoken on his difficult childhood and revealed that poverty, rather than death, is the one thing he fears most.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian musician made this known during an interview on the Nancy Isime Show on Monday, where he reflected on his early life and the financial struggles his family faced while growing up.

Okoye explained that he has never been particularly afraid of death, but the experience of living without enough money left a lasting impression on him.

He recalled growing up in a large family that had to manage life in a small one-bedroom apartment.

According to the singer, his parents and their eight children lived together in the apartment, making the limited space difficult for the family.

He said they had to use a curtain to divide the room and create some form of separation within the home.

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama G, has explained why she has often been cast as a witch, wicked woman or other villainous character in Nigerian movies.

Naija News reports that the actress spoke about her long career during a live interview with content creator Carter Efe on Monday.

Ozokwo said her repeated portrayal of troublesome and evil characters was not something she deliberately forced on herself.

She believes the type of roles she became known for was part of the talent and opportunity given to her.

The actress explained that she accepted such roles because they allowed her to bring out different sides of her acting ability.

According to her, playing a villain does not mean she supports the behaviour of the characters she portrays.

She said she personally dislikes evil, injustice, war and conflict, but when such characters are given to her, she puts effort into making the performances convincing and meaningful.

Asisat Oshoala has urged the Super Falcons to secure a place at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, insisting Nigeria cannot afford another disappointment after the men’s team missed out on the 2026 tournament.

The Super Falcons lost 1-0 to Cameroon in their 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final on Sunday, ending their hopes of automatic qualification for the World Cup in Brazil.

Justine Madugu’s side must now navigate the play-in route, beginning with a crucial clash against South Africa at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca on Thursday. Kick-off is scheduled for 9pm Nigerian time.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which was co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States, and Oshoala stressed the importance of ensuring the women’s team does not suffer the same fate.

The experienced striker also called on Nigerians to rally behind the Falcons as they fight to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Somalian referee Omar Artan says he is “really proud” to have been handed the chance to referee the UEFA Super Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa.

Omar Artan, 34, will take charge of Wednesday’s meeting between the Champions League winners and Europa League holders after UEFA selected him for the prestigious fixture.

The appointment represents a major moment in Artan’s career and his first opportunity to officiate a match in European club football.

The Somali official also revealed how much the appointment meant to his family after he was informed that he would referee the Super Cup.

Artan’s excitement comes after a difficult period earlier this year when he missed out on refereeing at the World Cup in the United States.

He had been selected by FIFA as part of the tournament’s panel of referees but was denied entry into the US after arriving at Miami International Airport.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.