Manchester City Complete Signing Of Geronimo Rulli From Marseille

Manchester City have completed the signing of Argentina goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli from Marseille on a two-year contract.

Geronimo Rulli, 34, returns to the Etihad Stadium after spending the 2016-2017 season at City without making a first-team appearance. BBC Sport previously reported that City paid £1.7m for the goalkeeper.

Rulli arrives as James Trafford’s replacement following the England international’s move to Leeds in a deal worth up to £45m. He is expected to serve as understudy to City’s first-choice goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

“This is an amazing opportunity for me and one I had to grasp. When the chance to join Manchester City comes along, you have to go for it,” Rulli said.

“Everyone knows what an impressive club this is. City’s success over a long time has been impressive. Everyone I have spoken to about City said I had to join them because they are a club with incredibly high standards.

“Every professional wants to be in a high-performance environment, and I can’t wait to get started because I know I will improve and learn, which is always my main priority.”

Rulli has already shared a memorable moment with City fans, although from the opposite side.

The goalkeeper famously scored Villarreal’s decisive penalty in their 2021 Europa League final shootout victory over Manchester United before saving from David de Gea to settle the marathon contest.

The Argentine has earned eight international caps and was part of Argentina’s squads that won the 2022 World Cup and 2024 Copa America. He also featured as Argentina reached the 2026 World Cup final.

Rulli began his European career with Real Sociedad and has also played for Montpellier and Ajax before joining Marseille.