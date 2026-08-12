Kwankwaso Made His Worst Political Move With Peter Obi Alliance – Yakub

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Goriola Yakub, has claimed that the decision of former governor of Kano State Rabiu Kwankwaso to become the running mate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, Peter Obi, could be his worst political decision.

He asserted that Kwankwaso’s decision would not help his political ambition in 2031.

Naija News reports that Yakub shared his thoughts during an interview with Trust TV.

He said, “Incidentally, in 2022, Kwankwaso was explaining why himself as a Northerner can’t be a running mate to Peter Obi. He gave himself an objective either to be a vice presidential candidate or a presidential candidate and with the mood he now felt that the only available is to become a vice presidential candidate.

“But I want to tell you something that it could turn out to be Kwankwaso’s worst political move if he thinks that this would help his 2031.”

Yakub insisted that the former Anambra State governor has no pathway in Northern Nigeria.

He added: “Kwankwaso knows Peter Obi and there is no pathway for Obi in the North. Let me give you an example, if Kwankwaso was the top of a ticket and he could not deliver the North to himself, how would he deliver the North to Peter Obi?”